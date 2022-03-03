Maryland lawmakers to seek pension divestment from Russia

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will introduce legislation to direct the state’s $70 billion pension system to divest its relatively small and rapidly declining assets in Russia in response to the war in Ukraine, a legislator said Thursday.
Del. Brooke Lierman, who is the co-chair of the General Assembly’s Special Joint Committee on Pensions with Sen. Sarah Elfreth, discussed plans for the legislation in an interview after a committee hearing with state pension system officials, who gave an update on the system.