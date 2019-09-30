Maryland law raising smoking age goes into effect Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new law barring teenagers in Maryland from buying tobacco products like cigarettes and electronic cigarettes goes into effect Tuesday.

News outlets report the law will raise the age to purchase cigarettes, cigars and vaping products from 18 to 21 for all residents except active-duty military members. The bill passed this year, and lawmakers say it's an effort to prevent young people from getting hooked on nicotine. Fourteen other states have similar legislation.

The law goes into effect as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates a mysterious lung illness among vapers, and the federal government moves to ban certain flavors that appeal to young people.

The Baltimore Sun reports enforcement will focus on sellers, not underage people who own the products. Retailers that break the law face fines.