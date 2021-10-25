Maryland governor urges COVID-19 boosters for those eligible

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday urged all eligible state residents to get COVID-19 booster shots, especially those with health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes, and the governor said the state will begin vaccinating children as soon as the federal government approves.
Nearly 1.4 million Maryland residents are now eligible to receive a booster, Hogan said. People who received their second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna shot six months ago who are 65 and older, 18 and older with underlying conditions or 18 and older who work in high-risk settings are eligible. People who are 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson shot two months ago also are eligible.