Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will review about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint because of concerns about the state's former medical examiner's testimony in the death of George Floyd, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday.
A team of forensic pathologists and behavioral scientists narrowed down the scope of the in-depth review after looking at about 1,300 autopsies conducted during the tenure of Dr. David Fowler, who testified for the defense at the 2021 murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.