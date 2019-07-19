Markets Right Now: Industrial, tech stocks lead early gains
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Industrial and technology companies are leading stocks slightly higher on Wall Street, narrowing the market's losses for the week.
Microsoft rose 2.1% in early trading Friday after reporting blowout earnings driven by gains in its cloud computing business.
USA Today publisher Gannett soared 21% after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was nearing a deal to combine with fellow newspaper publisher GateHouse Media.
Markets have been drifting for much this week after setting a record high on Monday.
The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.4%, to 27,323. The Nasdaq climbed 31 points, or 0.4%, to 8,239.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.05%.