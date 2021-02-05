Maricopa County asks court to quash Senate subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors asked a court late Friday to quash a state Senate subpoena that seeks access to 2.1 million ballots from November's election and access to its elections equipment, calling the effort by the Senate a sham.
The move comes as the Republican-controlled Senate is poised as early as Monday to find the five members of the GOP-dominated Board in contempt. They would then be subject to arrest and could conceivably be jailed until the end of the legislative session.