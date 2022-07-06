Marcos plays balancing act in meeting with China's FM JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press July 6, 2022 Updated: July 6, 2022 2:59 a.m.
1 of9 Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo before their bilateral talks at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (Jam Sta Rosa/Pool Photo via AP) Jam Sta Rosa/AP Show More Show Less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet China’s top diplomat Wednesday to discuss long-simmering disputes in the South China Sea, as he wades into foreign policy dilemmas that include the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, wearing a native Filipino formal shirt, met his counterpart for talks at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila. He is scheduled to meet Marcos Jr. later at the presidential palace and extend Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation for him to visit Beijing, a Philippine official said.