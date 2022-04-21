Manhunt underway for escaped inmate who killed a coworker

MONROE, La. (AP) — Several law enforcement agencies on Thursday searched for an inmate on a work release detail who stabbed and killed a co-worker at the job site and fled, state corrections officials said.

Bruce Causey, 48, who is serving time at a facility in Union Parish for three charges including attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and second-degree battery, stabbed a man at Foster Farms in Farmerville, Louisiana, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. The man, whose name was not released, died from his injuries, said Ken Pastorick, a department spokesperson.