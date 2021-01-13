Managers detained as 22 trapped in China mine for 3rd day

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have detained managers at a gold mine in eastern China where 22 workers have been trapped underground following an explosion Sunday. The condition of the workers trapped for more than three days remains unknown.

Managers waited more than a day to give notice of the explosion in violation of rules saying accidents must be reported within one hour, The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday, calling that an illegal act that will not go unpunished. It wasn’t clear if other accusations would be brought against them.