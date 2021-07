SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 63-year-old Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage.

Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in custody of the Spokane County Jail since January 2020, The Spokesman Review reported. In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device in the home he shares with his mother.