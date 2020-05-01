Man who bought kids' underwear, dealt porn gets 10 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Muskingum County man who traded in child pornography and paid minors for underwear they had worn was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

The Columbus Dispatch reported John D. Lagle, 32, of New Concord, received his sentence in U.S. District Court in Columbus. He had pleaded guilty last October to distributing and receiving child pornography.

Lagle began communicating in January 2019 with an undercover officer posing as the mother of two minor daughters.

Through the Kik and Wicker apps and over a period of months, Lagle offered the undercover officer money for the panties of the two fictitious daughters and for sex with them.

A search warrant was executed on his residence in August. Investigators found 100 pornographic images on his phone featuring children and 60 or 70 pairs of children’s underwear, including the pair purchased from the officer.