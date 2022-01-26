Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenage boy and man were charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city's Southwest Side.

Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store, Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.