GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot and injured by two Grand Forks County deputies after pointing a gun at them Sunday had broken into a house and scuffled with two residents.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. Brandon Rakoczy and Deputy Dustin Wadholm responded first to a report of vehicle crash with a fleeing suspect and then to a call about a home invasion. When they arrived at the house, the officers found the suspect trying to steal a pickup.