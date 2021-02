RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1919 killing of an woman at a hotel and casino in Reno.

Tevin Raeshaun Johnson, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to first-degree murder in the death of Amber Morris, 37, of Ross, Ohio, the Washoe County District Attorney's Office said.