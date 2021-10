MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — A 35-year-old south-central Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a woman in Medicine Lodge last year.

Clinton Wayne Rogers, of Medicine Lodge, was sentenced Friday in Barber County Court for the death of Joyce Foulkrod, 61. A family member found Foulkrod dead in her home on July 26, 2020. Authorities have not said how she died.