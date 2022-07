ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of a fatal attack after breaking into a St. Francis home last year has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange also ordered 23-year-old Isaiah Young to serve five years of supervised release for second-degree murder. Lange on Thursday imposed a 10-year sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon to run concurrently with the 40-year term.