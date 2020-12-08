Man sentenced to 18 years for fatal hit-and-run in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man who caused a fatal crash and then fled the scene was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison.

Lukas Evans, 22, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt, of Columbia.

Police said Evans was fleeing from an earlier crash when he hit Hoyt's vehicle head-on and drove away.

He was originally scheduled to go on trial in April for second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident. But Evans pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and armed criminal action.