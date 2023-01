OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Omaha man who was speeding and driving drunk when his truck slammed into another vehicle, killing two women and an unborn child, will serve at least 16 years in prison.

Zachary Paulison was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in November to two counts of motor vehicle homicide as the result of driving under the influence and one count of motor vehicle homicide resulting in the death of an unborn child.