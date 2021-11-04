Skip to main content
Man sentenced for migratory bird, firearm violations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Colchester man has been sentenced to a year in prison for federal migratory bird violations and unlawful possession of a firearm, federal prosecutors said.

The man pleaded guilty in 2019 to the illegal killing of a crow and woodcock without a license; illegal possession of a turkey vulture without a permit; and illegally possessing a shotgun after having previously been convicted of a felon, the Vermont U.S. attorney's office said. The three birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, prosecutor said. He was sentenced on Monday.

The man had been referred to the Federal Drug Court program, but a judge terminated that arrangement after multiple violations of release conditions, including drug use and dishonesty, the U.S. attorney's office said.

“Thanks to our dedicated State Game Warden investigators, and federal agents and prosecutors working in concert, crimes against the natural resources of Vermont and migratory bird species we share with neighboring states, will see an appropriate response," Colonel Jason Batchelder of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said in a written statement.