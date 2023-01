MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the third floor of a burning home in Meriden on Saturday, carrying him down a 35-foot (10.6-meter) ladder after firefighters were unable to reach him inside, authorities said.

The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for hyperbaric treatment and was listed Sunday in critical but stable condition, Meriden Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn told the Hartford Courant.