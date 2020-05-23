https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Man-reported-missing-in-Mississippi-bound-dead-in-15291253.php
Man reported missing in Mississippi bound dead in Alabama
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A man reported missing from Mississippi has been found dead in Alabama.
Bessemer Police said 45-year-old Michael Jones' truck was found Friday about 3:30 p.m. A further search led investigators to Jones' body in an abandoned house, WBRC-TV reported. Police said Jones had been shot. Further details were not released.
The discovery comes two days after someone filed a missing person report on Jones with the Lowndes County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office.
