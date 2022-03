3 1 of 3 David Rodríguez Muñoz/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Rodríguez Muñoz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a central California police officer during a traffic stop last weekend has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Gustavo Matias Morales was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge with a special circumstance for killing a police officer, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said.