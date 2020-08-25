Man pleads not guilty in fatal shootings of wife, her mother

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his wife and mother-in-law in their northeastern Ohio home earlier this month has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty for Robert Dick, 52, of Medina, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping. He entered his plea Monday during a court hearing, and his trial was set for Feb. 1.

The counts stem from the Aug. 6 slayings of Pamela Dick, 47, and Lillian Cox, 84. Prosecutors have said Robert Dick shot both women in the head with a .38-caliber handgun and then fled the home in Medina, but they have not said what prompted the shootings.

He was captured several hours later after authorities launched a massive search that included more than 100 officers from several law enforcement agencies. He was found in a wooded area in West Salem.

Authorities have said that after he fled the home, Dick abandoned his pickup truck for some reason and was soon picked up by a good Samaritan who had two children in their vehicle. Authorities said Dick soon pulled his handgun on the driver, who pulled into a store parking lot.

All three were allowed to leave the vehicle unharmed. The three counts of kidnapping stem from this incident, authorities said.