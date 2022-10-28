Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A New York man charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in the Vermont town of Danby after modern DNA techniques linked him to the crime pleaded not guilty Friday during a court hearing.
The arraignment of Michael Louise in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland came two days after he was returned to Vermont from New York to answer charges in the deaths of George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73. He had been scheduled for arraignment Thursday but the hearing was delayed 24 hours.