DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old man accused of buying a gun used in the fatal July shooting of a Detroit police officer faces up to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in the case.

Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm — a weapon that was used to shoot and kill Officer Loren Courts, 40, during a ambush on Detroit’s west side.