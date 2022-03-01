Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press March 1, 2022 Updated: March 1, 2022 11:31 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Written By
KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER