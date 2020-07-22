Man held without bail after police officer shot, wounded

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man is being held without bail after a prosecutor says he allegedly shot at three police officers, injuring one, during an investigation in Salem last week.

On Monday, Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo, 27, was arraigned on the charges of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, the Statesman Journal reported.

According to Salem police, Salem Police detective Angus “Scotty” Emmons and other detectives were in a vehicle after conducting an investigation when another vehicle drove up and Maciel-Salcedo allegedly fired “several shots” at the detectives.

One of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and struck Emmons in the arm, police said. Emmons drove to a nearby hospital, where police say he was treated and released later that day.

Maciel-Salcedo fled to a home and hours later he surrendered to SWAT teams, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Maciel-Salcedo has a lawyer to comment for him.