COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Troy Pokorny, 37, was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, television station KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, reported.