Man gets life term in killing of Vietnam veteran cab driver

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who fatally shot and robbed a cab driver who was a Vietnam veteran has been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said Monday.

Alexander Mills, of New Bedford, was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the November 2015 killing of Donald DePina, 66, according to the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Mills will be eligible for parole after serving 32 1/2 years.

Mills, who was 18 at the time, and another man, Cameron McCarthy, requested a ride from DePina to a New Bedford park, prosecutors said. Upon arrival, Mills shot DePina twice and took his money, prosecutors said.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store at around the same time and to the pistol whipping and armed robbery of another taxi driver on the same day DePina was killed.

McCarthy was sentenced in March 2018 to 10 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty manslaughter.

DePina also served as Veterans' Agent for New Bedford for many years and was involved in the statewide leadership on veterans’ affairs, prosecutors said.