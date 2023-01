CHICAGO (AP) — A man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for obstructing justice in the April 2019 killing of a pregnant Chicago teenager whose baby was cut from her womb with a butcher knife.

Piotr Bobak, 44, who was dating the suspect at the time of the killing, received credit for time served and will leave prison in nearly four months. He then must serve six months of probation under a plea agreement, court records said.