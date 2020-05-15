Man faces 2nd murder case, charged with killing daughter

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A man who was extradited to Virginia to face charges in an 1980 homicide was charged Friday in Michigan in the death and disappearance of his adoptive daughter in 1989.

Dennis Bowman, 71, was charged with murder, child abuse and mutilation of a body, Allegan County prosecutor Myrene Koch said.

Aundria Bowman was 14 in 1989 when she was reported as a runaway. Her remains were found in February under cement in Monterey Township, near Hamilton.

“I also want to assure Aundria's family and friends that even though this has been a very long road, this is the first step to seeking justice for her,” Koch said.

It wasn't immediately known if Bowman has an attorney who could comment on the case. Koch said Bowman will be returned to Michigan.

Investigators have said the search for Aundria gained momentum after Bowman's arrest in November. He’s charged with killing Kathleen Doyle, the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot, in 1980 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Bowman was extradited to Virginia in February and remains in custody in Norfolk. He told a judge during his initial court appearance that he planned to plead guilty in the Doyle case, WVEC-TV reported.