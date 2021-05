CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 38-year-old man is dead after his mini bike collided with a car in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County police say the accident happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the northern part of the county when a man driving the Coleman mini bike struck a Ford Fusion, throwing the bike's driver. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man's name has not been released.