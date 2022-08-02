Man charged with killing mother at sea to remain detained

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied Nathan Carman's request to be released, saying he is a flight risk and potential danger due to the seriousness of the charges, lack of strong family, employment or community connections "and his involvement with firearms and the ongoing feud with his family” over his late grandfather's inheritance.