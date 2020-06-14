Man charged with driving into crowd of protesters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man was charged with driving his vehicle into a group of protesters who were blocking a road in Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

William Day, 57, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and reckless driving, Memphis police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Randolph told The Commercial Appeal.

No one sustained serious injuries in Saturday’s incident at a Midtown Memphis intersection. After several vehicles yielded to protesters, Day’s vehicle continued to move forward into the group, police said.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Day has an attorney who could comment on the charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

It marked the latest incident involving motorists driving into a group of people in Memphis as part of a wave of protests sweeping the nation. Earlier this month two men were charged with recklessly driving in separate incidents at a June 5 protest against police brutality.