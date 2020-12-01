Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scottsbluff killing

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man inside an apartment last week.

Gregory Scott Moore, 54, was arrested last week after police on Nov. 25 found the body of 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride inside Moore’s apartment, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported.

An arrest affidavit filed by police says officers were sent to the apartment on a report of disturbance that had lasted hours. Moore answered the door when officers arrived, cracking the door only slightly, the affidavit said. Even so, officers reported they could see he was covered in blood.

Police said that when they asked him to open the door wider, they could see what appeared to be a man dead on the floor lying in a pool of blood. Police said the body was that of Camacho-McBride and that he had suffered several stab wounds. Police reported that they recovered a bloody knife at the scene. Furniture had been knocked over, and it appeared a struggle had taken place in the apartment, police said.

Moore appeared in court on Monday on the murder count and a felony weapons count. He is being held on $2 million bail.