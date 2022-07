NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — One man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting outside a North Carolina courthouse, police said Tuesday.

New Bern police said in a news release that they received a call about a shooting near the Craven County Courthouse around 10:50 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found two men with gunshot wounds, the news release said. The two men were taken to a local hospital.