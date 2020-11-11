Man becomes unresponsive in Phoenix police vehicle and dies

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the death of a man after he became unresponsive in the back of a Phoenix police patrol car.

Police responded to a call around 9 a.m. Tuesday about a domestic dispute involving 62-year-old Michael Robin and his wife.

The two reportedly were arguing over finances, but Robin’s wife said it was all verbal with no physical contact.

She also reportedly told police her husband had been drinking and he had unspecified underlying medical problems.

Police said Robin appeared to be intoxicated and told officers he didn’t feel well.

They determined no crime had been committed and offered to drive Robin to a hotel.

Police said Robin had his hands cuffed in front of his body while in car, but he stopped talking a few minutes into the ride and appeared unresponsive.

He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death.