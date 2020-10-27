Man arrested in fatal assault of woman at Tulalip casino

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police officers in Pierce County on Monday arrested a Spanaway man for investigation of murder after a woman was fatal assaulted outside a Tulalip casino Friday night.

The Herald reports the arrest was made around 11 a.m. Monday in Lakewood when a standoff that lasted several hours ended, police said.

Detectives were told that earlier Friday evening, the man and woman were involved in a dispute inside the casino, the sheriff's office said.

The pair left the casino and got into an SUV. Witnesses reported seeing the SUV shaking from side to side and seeing the suspect assaulting the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As the vehicle began to drive away, witnesses observed the passenger door open and the victim fall out of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspect, 33, was expected to be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

Positive identification of the woman, as well as the cause and manner of her death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.