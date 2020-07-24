Man arrested in connection with Delaware church fire

GLASGOW, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been accused of setting multiple fires inside a church sanctuary.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office arrested Thomas Loftis III Thursday in connection with the blaze that erupted at Reach Church on Monday night, news outlets reported.

He was captured just hours after the office released images that showed the suspect and a car they believed he used during the alleged arson, The Delaware News Journal reported.

No one was injured during the blaze but the fire caused approximately $250,000 in damages.

Loftis is being charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief. It is not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Rev. Chuck L. Betters previously said Reach church was planning to reopen for in-person services in August.