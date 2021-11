LENNON, Mich. (AP) — A man who was a teenager in 1997 was arrested in the death of an 88-year-old woman, a slaying that was unsolved for nearly 25 years.

Mary Prieur emigrated from Czechoslovakia when she was a child and had a candy business in Flint. The discovery of her body in a swampy, wooded area stunned Lennon, a village in Genesee County, where she was regularly seen walking her dog Pookie.