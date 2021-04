FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Thomas Starks, 30, of Lisbon is charged with destruction of government property for causing the damage discovered by staffers last December. Investigators said the damage exceeded $1,000. Prosecutors have not outlined a motive in court documents.