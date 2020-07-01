https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Man-accused-of-1st-degree-murder-after-truck-15380706.php
Man accused of 1st-degree murder after truck crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who crashed a box truck into a Tucson home, authorities said Wednesday.
Pima County Sheriff's officials said 33-year-old Michael Stewart Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday shortly after the crash.
Deputies responded to the scene and said they found 39-year-old Matthew Hosford beside the truck suffering from injuries that didn’t appear to be from the crash.
The truck had crashed through a chain-link fence and into a house.
Hosford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said Stewart and Hosford allegedly got into an altercation before the crash.
It was unclear Wednesday if Stewart has a lawyer yet.
