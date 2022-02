WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others at a Wausau cemetery in 2019 has agreed to a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Sixty-seven-year-old Henry West pleaded no contest Monday to five of 17 charges he faced. He was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of arson , WSAW-TV reported. The 12 other counts were dismissed, but will be read in at sentencing.