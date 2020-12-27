Man, 92 spreads joy with pint-sized furniture for children

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In the Highlands neighborhood of Bloomington, small pink, blue and white Adirondack chairs, just the right size for children 5 years old or younger, are on porches, placed in backyards and tucked away in storage.
That’s because it’s common for Craig Allen, a 92-year-old World War II Navy veteran who lives in the neighborhood, to build the chairs in his garage, sometimes with three heaters to keep warm enough to continue working. Then he flags down families with children to offer free chairs.