Mammoth Cave seeks comments on proposed trail upgrade

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Mammoth Cave National Park is seeking public comment on a proposal to upgrade a popular cave route that features unique dripstone formations.
Plans call for using concrete for the entire trail surface along the Frozen Niagara Tour route, park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Bowling Green Daily News. The trail currently consists of a variety of materials including concrete, aggregate, dirt and recycled lumber, Schroer said. The project would also add an 18-inch high curb along the trail, upgrade steps and replace handrails.