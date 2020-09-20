Mall reopens following incident where shots were fired

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mall reopened on Sunday, a day after it went into lockdown when shots were fired inside the building but no injuries were reported.

It's still not clear what sparked the gunfire at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, which erupted shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. The shots sent dozens of customers racing for the exits, while many others took refuge inside stores.

Shoppers and employees inside the mall were told to shelter in place as police arrived, and eventually they were escorted out by officers. Authorities then remained on scene for several hours as they searched throughout the mall.

Authorities said no arrests have been made, and it still wasn't clear if more than one shooter was involved. It's also not clear what sparked the shooting, authorities said.