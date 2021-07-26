Malaysian contract doctors walk out to seek fairer treatment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Hundreds of contract doctors walked off their jobs in Malaysian government hospitals on Monday, demanding fairer treatment for more than 20,000 physicians who work without permanent positions and play a key role in the fight against the country's worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2016, new medical school graduates practicing under supervision in hospitals are given temporary contracts rather than being employed permanently due to an influx of medical students. These contract doctors face an uncertain career path, earn less than permanent doctors and receive few benefits.