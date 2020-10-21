‘Making Wilton Beautiful’ campaign kicks off new fundraiser

The “Making Wilton Beautiful” campaign is raising money to purchase flower baskets for Wilton Center next summer. The “Making Wilton Beautiful” campaign is raising money to purchase flower baskets for Wilton Center next summer. Photo: Suzanne Knutson / Wilton Garden Club Photo: Suzanne Knutson / Wilton Garden Club Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close ‘Making Wilton Beautiful’ campaign kicks off new fundraiser 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — This past summer, Wilton’s lampposts were graced with 110 spectacular hanging flower baskets which brought splashes of vivid pink and purple to the town center. The color was a welcome sight and brought some measure of cheer to the community as residents wrestled with the challenges wrought by the pandemic. Resident Janet Zuckerman, one of hundreds who remarked about the baskets on social media, commented, “Beautiful! They really make our town look so special!”

The flower basket project was made possible by the fundraising efforts of “Making Wilton Beautiful,” a dedicated group of volunteers who work with the Wilton Garden Club and Parks and Recreation to keep the town looking its best. Three years ago, they launched their first fundraising campaign, which raised enough money to buy three years’ worth of flower baskets. With their funds now depleted, the group is once again appealing to the community for donations to purchase flower baskets for the next several years. The success of the group’s new fundraising campaign ensures Wilton Center will look just as colorful as it did this summer.

Kelly Lash, a Wilton native, Suzanne Knutson, past-president of the garden club, are leading the fundraising efforts. The annual cost of the flowers is approximately $4,000, and the baskets need to be ordered in early January to give the grower time to purchase flower plugs and grow out the baskets by Memorial Day weekend.

“We are so grateful for the generous support we have received in the past,” Knutson said. “The response we receive in this campaign will ensure that the flower baskets and other town beautification projects can continue.”

Every donation, large or small, is welcome. To make a donation by credit card, visit the Wilton Garden Club’s website at wiltongardenclub.org. Donations may also be made by sending check, payable to “Wilton Garden Club” to Wilton Garden Club, P.O. Box 121, Wilton, CT 06897. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged.