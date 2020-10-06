Maine to enter next stage of reopening from COVID-9 closures

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is moving to the next stage of reopening from closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

Beginning Oct. 13, indoor limits for indoor seated activity will increase to half of capacity or 100 people. For nonseated indoor activities, such as gyms, the limit remains at 50.

The order Mills signed Tuesday also expands statewide a mask requirement that currently applies only to coastal communities and bigger cities.

“With winter weather approaching, we must support businesses across the state as outdoor service becomes less viable and people move inside," Mills said in a statement. “This expanded capacity, along with continued health and safety precautions, is a prudent step forward that balances public health and economic health.”

Mills, a Democrat, said that Maine is doing well in controlling the virus and that more needs to be done to help businesses prepare for cold weather.

"This virus is still very much with us all across the state and wearing a face covering, staying 6 feet apart, avoiding large gatherings and washing our hands often is key to keeping Maine schools and businesses open and keeping Maine people healthy,” she said.

The expansion of the mask requirement makes clear that it includes locations such as private schools and local government buildings, as well as employees and customers in restaurants, lodging and retail establishments.

Businesses that violate the governor’s executive orders are subject to enforcement and could face fines and the loss of licenses. She said that state officials have issued fines, in one case nearly $20,000.

The state has also issued more than two dozen warnings to organizations that have not abided by health and safety measures.