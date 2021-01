AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine forestry officials will continue to monitor for an invasive forest pest in the state despite new guidance from the federal government.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has long made efforts to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer, which is harmful to trees in the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced plans to deregulate the borer starting in mid-January, Maine officials said.